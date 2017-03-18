The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
049 "Is GCHQ Wiretapping the Hell Outta That Thang?, Maddow's ManBearPig Exclusive" - The Fifth Column
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049 "Is GCHQ Wiretapping the Hell Outta That Thang?, Maddow's ManBearPig Exclusive" - The Fifth Column

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The Fifth Column
Mar 18, 2017

Did the Brits actually wiretap his building? And look, he’s ‘good people’, but we’re gonna have to talk about this, ‘sources say’ stuff…

Whoa — she's got his tax returns! BUT, before we get to that crucial story, take a look at this Oort Cloud of speculative rambling: Did those planes just HAPPEN to be on the same runway? Well, what about those Yachts? They’re both on the ocean… they’re both in front of a Caribbean island… How do you explain that? How does that just happen? And how about that house in Florida!? Did you know he bought it at a low price and sold it for a higher price… to a Russian!? And if I just keep asking questions in a suspicious tone, do you think anyone will notice how lame a scoop a pair of pages from Trump’s tax return is?


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