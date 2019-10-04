155 - "Unforgivable, The Swampiest Swamp, DC Star Wars Bar"

- Picking fights in restaurants
- Botham Jean's brother forgives Amber Guyger for murdering his brother. And that's a problem.
- Forgiveness vs. MORE HARSH SENTENCING
- Ukraine/Trump
- Matt lacks the Xi-spot to laugh
- Trump’s Afghanistan policy is a photo of ladies in pants
- Base familial corruption
- Swampier than the swamp
- We've been had (if we're Obama or Trump supporters)
- Obama’s Jonas Brothers drone joke
- Trump’s DC hotel is the Star Wars bar
- Never Trumpers should be Never Government people
- Frank Luntz’s curtains open and play “Hail to the Chief”
- Impeachment check-in
- If Bannon hates the elites, why is he the primary source for Michael Wolff’s book
- Andrew Yang Hates Porn
- Christopher Hitchens' opinions from beyond the grave
- Don't write "Orange Man Bad"
- The Fifth Column LIVE, again?
Recorded: October 3, 2019
Published: October 4, 2019
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