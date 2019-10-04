The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
155 - "Unforgivable, The Swampiest Swamp, DC Star Wars Bar"
0:00
-2:02:13

155 - "Unforgivable, The Swampiest Swamp, DC Star Wars Bar"

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Oct 04, 2019

- Picking fights in restaurants

- Botham Jean's brother forgives Amber Guyger for murdering his brother. And that's a problem. 

- Forgiveness vs. MORE HARSH SENTENCING

- Ukraine/Trump 

- Matt lacks the Xi-spot to laugh 

- Trump’s Afghanistan policy is a photo of ladies in pants 

- Base familial corruption

- Swampier than the swamp

- We've been had (if we're Obama or Trump supporters)

- Obama’s Jonas Brothers drone joke

- Trump’s DC hotel is the Star Wars bar

- Never Trumpers should be Never Government people

- Frank Luntz’s curtains open and play “Hail to the Chief”

- Impeachment check-in

- If Bannon hates the elites, why is he the primary source for Michael Wolff’s book

- Andrew Yang Hates Porn

- Christopher Hitchens' opinions from beyond the grave

- Don't write "Orange Man Bad"

- The Fifth Column LIVE, again?


Recorded: October 3, 2019

Published: October 4, 2019


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Fifth Column · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture