205 “If You're Reading This, It's Too Late”

NOTE: This dispatch was beleaguered by technical and logistical challenges. The audio actually turned out pretty good (all things considered), but the entire thing was very nearly scrapped. Those challenges contributed to a delayed-release — and because the world has gone quite mad —the news cycle is evolving rapidly.





All the same, still lots of very relevant (even prophetic) stuff in this dispatch, but it was recorded before the Breonna Taylor Grand Jury announcement that inspired a night of protests, riots, and violence.





Home Improvement

Latinx, Things You Must Know About The Cuban

Trust the Process

Debate Preview

RBG

Hypocrisy and Norm Evisceration

Who to Blame

A Loss of Faith, A Looming Election Hellscape

About that TikTok Deal

We Choose Violence

1619 Lies, Bullshit, Stealth Edits, Motivated Reasoning

If The Schools Already Suck, Can 1619 Make Them Worse (or better)

National Patriotism Curriculum

All My Critics Are Racist, Which Is Terribly Convenient for Me





Recorded Sept 20, 2020

Published Sept 24, 2020





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