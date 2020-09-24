The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
205 “If You're Reading This, It's Too Late”
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-1:48:47

205 “If You're Reading This, It's Too Late”

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The Fifth Column
Sep 24, 2020

NOTE: This dispatch was beleaguered by technical and logistical challenges. The audio actually turned out pretty good (all things considered), but the entire thing was very nearly scrapped. Those challenges contributed to a delayed-release — and because the world has gone quite mad —the news cycle is evolving rapidly. 


All the same, still lots of very relevant (even prophetic) stuff in this dispatch, but it was recorded before the Breonna Taylor Grand Jury announcement that inspired a night of protests, riots, and violence. 


  • Home Improvement

  • Latinx, Things You Must Know About The Cuban

  • Trust the Process

  • Debate Preview

  • RBG

  • Hypocrisy and Norm Evisceration

  • Who to Blame

  • A Loss of Faith, A Looming Election Hellscape

  • About that TikTok Deal

  • We Choose Violence

  • 1619 Lies, Bullshit, Stealth Edits, Motivated Reasoning

  • If The Schools Already Suck, Can 1619 Make Them Worse (or better)

  • National Patriotism Curriculum

  • All My Critics Are Racist, Which Is Terribly Convenient for Me


Recorded Sept 20, 2020

Published Sept 24, 2020


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