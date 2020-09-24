205 “If You're Reading This, It's Too Late”

NOTE: This dispatch was beleaguered by technical and logistical challenges. The audio actually turned out pretty good (all things considered), but the entire thing was very nearly scrapped. Those challenges contributed to a delayed-release — and because the world has gone quite mad —the news cycle is evolving rapidly.
All the same, still lots of very relevant (even prophetic) stuff in this dispatch, but it was recorded before the Breonna Taylor Grand Jury announcement that inspired a night of protests, riots, and violence.
Home Improvement
Latinx, Things You Must Know About The Cuban
Trust the Process
Debate Preview
RBG
Hypocrisy and Norm Evisceration
Who to Blame
A Loss of Faith, A Looming Election Hellscape
About that TikTok Deal
We Choose Violence
1619 Lies, Bullshit, Stealth Edits, Motivated Reasoning
If The Schools Already Suck, Can 1619 Make Them Worse (or better)
National Patriotism Curriculum
All My Critics Are Racist, Which Is Terribly Convenient for Me
Recorded Sept 20, 2020
Published Sept 24, 2020
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