214 - w/Ben Dreyfuss "Another Dreyfuss Affair"

Look, you asked for it. Fifth fan favorite (ed - we really don't understand you people) and Mother Jones editorial director Ben Dreyfuss (né Gould) is back. And the results are wonderfully shambolic. But seriously: make sure the kids are in bed before press play....
Ben is "on leave" from Mother Jones
Why Ben's editor blocked him on Twitter (and you should too)
No ice in Hawaii, no avocados in Wisconsin
The worst movie Ben's dad ever made (Or was it the best?)
Why everyone in DC hates Facebook
Why people read dumb articles on Facebook
Ben starts a Substack. Obviously.
What Ben learned about Donald Trump in the suicide ward
Manipulating people on the internet
And so much more...
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