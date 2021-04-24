304 w/ Paul Rossi - "Verdicts, Reckonings, High School Indoctrination"

w/ Paul Rossi (Math Teacher and Writer)

https://bariweiss.substack.com/p/i-refuse-to-stand-by-while-my-students





A verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, is an undeniable milestone for the entire country with wide-ranging implications for American media, politics, and culture. Had things gone differently, America would likely have seen another outbreak of "mostly peaceful protest" -- seasons with healthy smatterings of outright political violence.





And in K-12 classrooms across the country, another phase of America's 'racial justice' cultural war continues to play out. Paul Rossi joins our distinguished triumvirate to share details of the still-unfolding drama he incited by voicing opposition to one elite Manhattan private school's critical race theory-inspired antiracism programming.





Plus:

Adam Toledo

Ma'Khia Bryant

"Kindly Inquisitors"

Why one Miami Venue REFUSED to host @wethefifth live recording (Hint: "It's cause somebody got' that transphobia." SMH)

Recorded: 4.21.2021

Published: 4.23.2021





"Just cuz I'm a freak, don't mean that we could hit the sheets" - Gregory Jacobs





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