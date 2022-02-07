344 w/Jacob Mchangama "Speech, Sheep, and a Crying Room"

Our favorite Danish intellectual returns! After a three-plus year absence, Jacob Mchangama is back on the Fifth, this time promoting his amazing new book, Free Speech: A History from Socrates to Social Media, which P.J. O'Rourke calls "best history of free speech ever written and the best defense of free speech ever made." We tend to agree. The lads make quick work of a bottle of sake and still manage to blather about...
The state of free speech in Europe
Joe Rogan and the crisis of speech
Many of history's heroes of free speech were kind of shitty on free speech
It always comes back to Nazis
The Weimar fallacy
Hanged for speech. Really, really bad speech
The sheep theory
Jacob brings up Nazis again
Tell the moon about the crying room
The most powerful engine for social change
Free speech is a powerful engine *against* racism
Two islamists realize they were wrong about free speech
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