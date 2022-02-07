The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
344 w/Jacob Mchangama "Speech, Sheep, and a Crying Room"
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344 w/Jacob Mchangama "Speech, Sheep, and a Crying Room"

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The Fifth Column
Feb 07, 2022

Our favorite Danish intellectual returns! After a three-plus year absence, Jacob Mchangama is back on the Fifth, this time promoting his amazing new book, Free Speech: A History from Socrates to Social Media, which P.J. O'Rourke calls "best history of free speech ever written and the best defense of free speech ever made." We tend to agree. The lads make quick work of a bottle of sake and still manage to blather about...


  • The state of free speech in Europe

  • Joe Rogan and the crisis of speech

  • Many of history's heroes of free speech were kind of shitty on free speech

  • It always comes back to Nazis

  • The Weimar fallacy

  • Hanged for speech. Really, really bad speech

  • The sheep theory

  • Jacob brings up Nazis again

  • Tell the moon about the crying room

  • The most powerful engine for social change

  • Free speech is a powerful engine *against* racism

  • Two islamists realize they were wrong about free speech


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