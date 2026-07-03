Let’s face it, you’re already not working. And even if you are, you’re certainly not going so hard that you can’t imbibe five hours of Fifth Column-flavored patriotic podcasty goodness!

On Sunday, we freed up our five-part, limited run Semiquincentennial series The Revolutionaries, so that those of you in the cheap seats could enjoy past the paywall, and also so that everybody so inclined could freely share with their favorite History Dad or Snek Mom. Well, today, we’re making it even easier—one email, five podcasts, July 3rd, LFG.

In order, we have: The grrrreat Charles C. Mann, author of the groundbreaking books 1491: New Revelations of the Americas Before Columbus, and 1493: Uncovering the New World Columbus Created, who walks us through a fascinating revolutionary precursor: The Pueblo Revolt of 1680, in which early Americans, through coordinated violence, shook off the misrule of European imperialists:

Then comes the whiskey-throated stylings of Jack Henneman, impresario of the highly recommended The History of the Americans podcast, who lets us know how and why Paul Revere was more than all that:

Testifying for the also-rans is leathery-faced history skeevester Bill Schulz, who weirdly is the 7th great-grandson of William Dawes, the other guy on that Midnight Ride:

Classing the joint back up is writer/midlife-History-Dad-crisis’er Robert Sullivan, author of the delightful My American Revolution: A Modern Expedition Through History’s Forgotten Battlegrounds, which inspired this whole miniseries in the first place:

And crowning the whole exercise off is my dear friend and frequent co-conspirator Ken Layne, of Desert Oracle fame, who tells us strange tales about Providential Revolutionary moments, and of course George Washington’s comical dogs.

This was a labor of love and patriotism and strong drink, and I hope they assist in your AmericaMaxxing!