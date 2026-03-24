Just a quick note to encourage you to mark your calendar for some upcoming special events commemorating TEN YEARS of your favorite podcast!



First up, on April 1st (the actual 10th anniversary of the very first episode of The Fifth Column we’re going to be doing a special, YouTube livestream from 7pm until the boys cry uncle. Will there be booze? Yes? Will there be special guests? Yes. What could go wrong? Erm…

Next, we’re excited to announce our 10th anniversary live event at NYC’s Village Underground on April 12th. We’ll be making presale tickets available first to Never Fly Coach subscribers on Wednesday, March 25 at 10am. 24 hours after that, our paid subscribers have a day of presale privileges, and then the remaining tickets (if any) go on sale to the general public on Friday.

We’ll also be dropping some new limited-edition merch at the Village Underground show that Kmele described only as, “not very respectful.” What could be it? Come find out!





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