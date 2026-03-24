The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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Michael Cypress's avatar
Michael Cypress
Mar 24

Given that the livestream is on the first night of Passover, I request that Moynihan reads the Four Questions à la Norm Finkelstein.

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Stasi Call Center's avatar
Stasi Call Center
Mar 24

How about a special 10th anniversary 10-inch vinyl of MM's top ten most cancellable accents and bits?

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