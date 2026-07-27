The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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Nathaniel Tull's avatar
Nathaniel Tull
27m

I have a great Hoffman story. Many years ago, I was at a MKE vs SD game in Milwaukee. I, being a proper WI sports fan, had been tailgating prior to the game and was properly lubricated (I.e. drank enough to kill fans from other states). Me and my compatriots made our way to our seats in the outfield and, lo and behold, we were seated right above the opposing team’s bullpen. We spent the next couple hours heckling the Padres relief pitchers, bullpen catcher, and support staff. Finally, the ninth inning comes around and Padres are up by a run or two so we start really going at Hoffman. Nothing terrible, mostly calling him washed up, etc. Hoffman gets the signal to come into the game, he gets up, walks towards the bullpen exit, turns around stares me in the eyes and does the finger across the throat, and heads out to the mound. He proceeds to sit down the Brewers in order with that absolutely filthy change up and my beloved squad lost. It was glorious.

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bryan's avatar
bryan
1h

Boycotting the Hall until Schilling gets in.

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