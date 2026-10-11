The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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CKWatt's avatar
CKWatt
Oct 11

As if we needed more evidence that the president is a huge, despicable piece of shit.

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Gabrielle G's avatar
Gabrielle G
Oct 11

We’re governed by morally bankrupt beta losers

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