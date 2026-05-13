We’re pleased to announce that when we’re in DC next week at the Miracle Theater, we’ll be joined by the fabulous Lulu Garcia Navarro of the New York Times. More about Lulu:

Lulu Garcia-Navarro is a two-time Peabody Award-winning journalist. She hosts the New York Times’s flagship franchise The Interview and is a former longtime international correspondent covering the Middle East and Latin America. She spent 17 years at NPR, most recently as host of Weekend Edition, and is an on-air contributor to CNN.



There are still a few “Premier” tickets available, which include an after-show meet & greet with Kmele, Michael, and Matt, and the general admission seats are moving pretty briskly, so if you’re thinking about coming out… stop thinking and pull the trigger!

Get Tickets!