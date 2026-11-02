Is this the most consequential election of this or any other lifetime? Um… probably not? But are we going to spend an entire evening of our short lives treating it with undue importance, and are we going to use it as an excuse to drink whiskey and talk shit? You bet we are.



And we invite you to join us! Tune in on Tuesday night at 8pm EST for our Midterm Madness livestream, featuring your favorite podcast hosts plus special guests Peter Meijer, Jessica Tarlov, Jamie Kirchick, Mary Katharine Ham, Josh Barro, Megan McArdle, Ben Dreyfuss, Jonathan Martin and more!

Where to watch? You have choices!

Watch LIVE on Substack

Watch LIVE on YouTube

Watch LIVE on X



But, you ask, what are you supposed to do before the livestream? Well, our friends at Substack have pulled together a bevy of the political thinkers on the platform and created an US Midterms ELECTION HUB. There you can follow along all day for commentary and real-time election results, and analysis from experts across the Substackisphere.



Finally, did you know that 30 lucky Fifth Column subscribers at the Never Fly Coach level were selected to attend our NYC election night party IRL? It’s true. All of it. Not yet NFC? Subscribe or upgrade today!

Come see The Fifth in Connecticut!: https://quickcenter.fairfield.edu/2026-27-season-calendar/lectures/the-fifth-column-podcast.html

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