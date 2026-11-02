The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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Tom Bricker's avatar
Tom Bricker
6h

Sorry I’ll miss it, but this will be the last time directing a newscast on election night.

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Bill Duross's avatar
Bill Duross
7h

Do my eyes deceive me? Are those wacky Young Turks kids part of the Substack election night coverage team? Hoo-weee!

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