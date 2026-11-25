Greetings!

“Producer Jason” here dropping you a quick note to let you know about an ever-so-brief opportunity to get 25% off new annual subscriptions to The Fifth Column.

Now through the end of the so-called “Cyber Monday” you can get a year’s worth of access to Members Only episodes, commenting privileges, the very active community in the members’ chat, and early access to tickets for upcoming live shows and other events, all for just $75! (If you’re bad at math like me, that’s just $6.25 per month.)

Get 25% Off

So, whether you’re doing that thing where you’re supposed to be shopping for other people but only find gifts for yourself, or you want to invite a friend to join you in one of the only sane corners of the internet, we hope you’ll take advantage of this deal while it lasts!

A few recent Members Only highlights…

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