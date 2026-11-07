Who doesn’t love a Zoom call? Yes, it’s that time of the month where we host our Second Sunday call with paying subscribers. This time, we’ll surely be talking bout the aftermath of the midterm elections (and of the Midterm Madness livestream). You can probably also expect a report from the scandalous session we did this weekend FIRE’s Soapbox 2026 in Philly, and you might even get a preview of what to expect from next week’s show in Fairfield, CT.

Link to the call below for paying subscribers only.

