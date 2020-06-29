The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #27: The Upstate Tapes: Reunited (and It Feels So Good)
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Special Dispatch #27: The Upstate Tapes: Reunited (and It Feels So Good)

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The Fifth Column
Jun 29, 2020
∙ Paid


It has been four months since the lads were in the same room, perched in front of microphones, seething about the state of the culture, popping veins and breaking hearts. But our beloved seditionists decided they'd had enough: so Matt, Moynihan, and Kmele borrowed a sprawling compound in upstate New York. And late Sunday night, with the wine flowing, th…

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