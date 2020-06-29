It has been four months since the lads were in the same room, perched in front of microphones, seething about the state of the culture, popping veins and breaking hearts. But our beloved seditionists decided they'd had enough: so Matt, Moynihan, and Kmele borrowed a sprawling compound in upstate New York. And late Sunday night, with the wine flowing, th…
Special Dispatch #27: The Upstate Tapes: Reunited (and It Feels So Good)
Jun 29, 2020
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The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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