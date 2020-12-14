The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #47 - The Cleveland Honkeys / Tinker, Tailor, Soldier Died
--:--
--:--

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

Special Dispatch #47 - The Cleveland Honkeys / Tinker, Tailor, Soldier Died

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Dec 14, 2020
∙ Paid

  • Our new studio in Manhattan: CHAZ

  • Apologize to them!!!!

  • Deadnaming Bob Feller

  • Matt’s case for the Cleveland Honkies

  • Moynihan’s case for/against the Fighting Irish

  • Remembering John le Carré (who was kind of great but also totally awful)

  • The Russians did, in fact, love their children too

  • Adam on ice, Fitzcarraldo, and the anti-Hawaiian racism of Ben Dreyfuss

  • Driv…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of The Fifth Column.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 The Fifth Column · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture