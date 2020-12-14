Our new studio in Manhattan: CHAZ
Apologize to them!!!!
Deadnaming Bob Feller
Matt’s case for the Cleveland Honkies
Moynihan’s case for/against the Fighting Irish
Remembering John le Carré (who was kind of great but also totally awful)
The Russians did, in fact, love their children too
Adam on ice, Fitzcarraldo, and the anti-Hawaiian racism of Ben Dreyfuss
Driv…
Special Dispatch #47 - The Cleveland Honkeys / Tinker, Tailor, Soldier Died
Dec 14, 2020
∙ Paid
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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