Special Dispatch #5: The Williamsburg Tapes: At Decade's End

As this low, dishonest decade comes to an ignominious close, our heroes return to the Williamsburg stammtisch to slurp down palomas and talk about things both dazzling and depressing. The seditionists discuss the return of Eddie Murphy and the brilliance of Richard Pryor; comedy without stereotypes; a retelling of Hamlet from the point of view of a fetu…
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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