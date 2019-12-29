The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #5: The Williamsburg Tapes: At Decade's End
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Special Dispatch #5: The Williamsburg Tapes: At Decade's End

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The Fifth Column
Dec 29, 2019
∙ Paid

As this low, dishonest decade comes to an ignominious close, our heroes return to the Williamsburg stammtisch to slurp down palomas and talk about things both dazzling and depressing. The seditionists discuss the return of Eddie Murphy and the brilliance of Richard Pryor; comedy without stereotypes; a retelling of Hamlet from the point of view of a fetu…

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