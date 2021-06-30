Diana Ross is boss, Phil Jackson is a racist
Stop complaining, it's your fault
Silence equals...what now?
Matt on lip peeling in Turkshittystan
Happy (early) birthday Sofia
Dude. You're just mentally ill and like K-Pop (aka Korean Dolezal)
Apologies to Axl. It was the Skid Row guy with the gross t-shirt
D'Angelo and DeBarge (one of whom was married to Janet J…
Special Dispatch #74 - Defaming Phil and Axl, Commemorating Horowitz, Baffled By Korean Dolezal
Jun 30, 2021
∙ Paid
Diana Ross is boss, Phil Jackson is a racist
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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