The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #74 - Defaming Phil and Axl, Commemorating Horowitz, Baffled By Korean Dolezal
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Special Dispatch #74 - Defaming Phil and Axl, Commemorating Horowitz, Baffled By Korean Dolezal

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The Fifth Column
Jun 30, 2021
∙ Paid

Diana Ross is boss, Phil Jackson is a racist
Stop complaining, it's your fault
Silence equals...what now?
Matt on lip peeling in Turkshittystan
Happy (early) birthday Sofia
Dude. You're just mentally ill and like K-Pop (aka Korean Dolezal)
Apologies to Axl. It was the Skid Row guy with the gross t-shirt
D'Angelo and DeBarge (one of whom was married to Janet J…

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