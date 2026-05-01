The Fifth Column Goes to Washington
Join us Tuesday May 19 at DC's Miracle Theater
Attention! Tickets for our May 19th show at Washington DC’s Miracle Theater are now on sale!
Join us at DC’s oldest movie theater (just a few blocks from Eastern Market) for a night of communal catharsis, rhetorical revelry, and maybe even a special guest!
”Premier” tickets are limited to 50, and include a meet & greet after the show.
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Great. We can all get our passports renewed together!