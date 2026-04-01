Tonight: Our 10th Anniversary Livestream!
Starts 7PM EST Only on YouTube!
Has it really only been 10 years since Kmele’s “surprise fisting”? Is O.J. still innocent? Is our Manhattan enclave still decadent? These mysteries and more will be exclusively revealed on a Jewish-holiday-unfriendly YouTube livestream starting at 7 p.m. ET tonight; that is, if Producer Jason can finally figure out how YouTube works.
There won’t just be booze, there’ll be a bartender, so strap in for some slurring. (Not by Moynihan; he just gets louder & more repetitive.) There will be special guests beloved and perhaps even despised by the Fifdom universe. There will be ladies dressed nicely. And above all, there’ll be you (the non-too-observant among you, anyway), riddling us & our guests with queries about literally anything you want to talk about. As back in January, we will have the SuperChat thingie enabled, so you can pay to have your love/hate/fuck-marry-kill go straight to the front of the line.
We have pledged to two hours, though who knows what will seem prudent by 9 p.m. I hear some other codger’s supposed to talk by then? Maybe an important space-rocket launch? Hard to keep track nowadays, what with the A.I. Anyway! Come out and play with us! And thank you for letting us have anniversaries….
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Leave the video up for those of us re-enacting our liberation from slavery? And happy anniversary!
EST? Did you guys get your own time zone for your 10th anniversary?