UNLOCKED - Patreon Dispatch #14 🎁

The quarantine continues...the Fifth Columnists have thoughts...





- Kmele is the Kurtz/Lauren Hill of Virginia

- Some listener mail

- We have the results! (Calm down Todd)

- Updates on the COVID

- Is it all going to fall apart? Probably

- Are we are at war? Not really

- Some more listener mail

- Some audiobooks to listen to while quarantined

- Some more sports to watch while no sports is happening

- Kmele really needs to bring it back to COVID

- An Italian friend drunk texts, loses her mind

- More disaster socialism

- The most important thing about COVID is what Trump calls it

- Some book recommendations





Released: March 19, 2020





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