UNLOCKED - Patreon Dispatch #14 🎁

The quarantine continues...the Fifth Columnists have thoughts...
- Kmele is the Kurtz/Lauren Hill of Virginia
- Some listener mail
- We have the results! (Calm down Todd)
- Updates on the COVID
- Is it all going to fall apart? Probably
- Are we are at war? Not really
- Some more listener mail
- Some audiobooks to listen to while quarantined
- Some more sports to watch while no sports is happening
- Kmele really needs to bring it back to COVID
- An Italian friend drunk texts, loses her mind
- More disaster socialism
- The most important thing about COVID is what Trump calls it
- Some book recommendations
Released: March 19, 2020
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