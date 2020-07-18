UNLOCKED - Patreon Dispatch #29 🎁 - The Williamsburg Tapes - This Podcast is Lava

We haven't unlocked a Patreon episode since way back in February. But we (Moynihan) were feeling generous, so here's a paywalled bonus episode from July 13, liberated for all of you cheapskates. You're welcome.
If you want a new subscriber-only episode every week (plus slurring live Zoom calls, lost episodes, mail bag episodes, a community of like-minded psychos, etc), subscribe here!
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For only the second time since the Bat Flu, the lads are back in the same room...and back at the Stupid Table™ in Williamsburg. The energy! The booze! The crosstalk! Kmele singing! Yay! It's an hour and half bull session covering the most important debates in America. Zum beispiel:
- Moynihan's new CNBC show "Stock Monstah Dood!"
- Getting psyched about--and possibly auditioning for--a show Kmele loves but has never seen
- Kmele is Mr. 2X. Moynihan is Mr. Angry Irishman Driver
- Understanding the core of the anti-racist project
- Matt's formative moment as an 18-year-old journalist
- The privileged people who hate really privileged people
- Yes, the lads talk about the endless LETTER WARS
- Kmele rants about a Jo Jorgensen tweet
- What does it mean to be anti-racist?
- If they win, we will all will end up living in a joyless world
- Back to Bay Ridge (and coming upon a pro-NYPD protest)
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