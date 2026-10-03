The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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ordinary woman's avatar
ordinary woman
Oct 3

Voted. But if this is just a a way for the signal platform to inundate me with ads for podcasts I have never heard of (or am not interested in) I will be pissed…

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davo's avatar
davo
Oct 3

I am pleased to report that I've only heard of a few of these podcasts. Which means I'm only wasting my time with you lot.

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