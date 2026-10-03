In what is surely the crowning achievement of our careers, The Fifth Column has been nominated for a Signal Award in the news & politics category. A secretive “judging academy” will apparently decide if we will take home the gold (or silver, or bronze) headphones, but oh–what’s this? There’s a separate Listener’s Choice award that apparently goes to the show with the best fans.

Yes people, the folks at the Signal Awards have thrown down the gauntlet and asked which show has more loyal, attractive, fans who have 5 minutes to spare today to vote for their favorite podcasters at the link below:

VOTE THE FIFTH!

But wait, there’s more! Not only do you get to vote for The Fifth, but you also get to vote for… William Shatner? That’s right, The Moynihan Report is up for–get this–Best Video Podcast Guest:

VOTE SHATNER!

But seriously folks, The Moynihan Report was also nominated for Best Individual Episode (recognizing Michael’s half of the Shatner episode):

VOTE MOYNIHAN + SHATNER!

Last by not least, The Moynihan Report was also nominated for Best Video Podcast:

VOTE THE MOYNIHAN REPORT!



Can we sweep these categories?

Si se puede! Vote early & often!

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