The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
056 “James Comey Gets Sh**canned, Julian Assange is Still at Large” - The Fifth Column
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056 “James Comey Gets Sh**canned, Julian Assange is Still at Large” - The Fifth Column

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
May 11, 2017

Is former FBI boss James Comey's unexpected and unceremonious termination a Nixonesque attempt to bury the Russian narrative once and for all... Is it just the latest salvo from a calculating monster with totalitarian asperations... Or maybe the Trump regime is just about as inept as it seems...

PLUS:- Clapper: "You ain't no got'damn journalist, Julian!" Assange: "You's a liar!" - What's this about Sea World!? Sounds Gross. - And Comey may be out, but we'll always have James Taylor (FTW)


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