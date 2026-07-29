The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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The Fifth Gets a Substitute Teacher (w/ Jesse Singal) #568

No one has thought any of this through
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Jesse Singal of Blocked and Reported and Singal-Minded fills Michael Moynihan’s special diabetic chair to discuss Fauci’s diaries, broken institutions, runaway AI, LeBron and Mamdani Mart.

-Moynihan out, Jesse Singal in

-Barry Weiss hired everyone except Jesse

-The Prince of Science re-enrages everyone (or at least Rand Paul)

-Gell-Mann amnesia and the collapse of institutional trust

-The media needed a COVID daddy

-An OpenAI model escaped the sandbox

-The analogy of the paperclip machine and how it consumed the universe

-Cambridge protected alleged plagiarist Jason Arday

-Midterm Madness, Ohio governor race version

-Kmele feels that LeBron will never love him but he doesn’t want to talk about it

-Three grown men relived their greatest pickup games

-Kmele wanted the gods back in The Odyssey

-Mamdani Mart promised groceries at 30 percent off

-Billy Bob Thornton returns from hell in White Knight (a Kmele Foster joint)

-Nazi dinosaurs stalked Jews through Schindler’s Park

-Jesse discovered second-order effects

-Not every strange obsession with Israel was antisemitism

-Rent stabilization has worked great for millionaires

-No French goodbye for Kmele

Prefer to watch & chat live with other members of the Fifdom? This episode premieres over on our YouTube channel at 12PM EST.

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