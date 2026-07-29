The Fifth Gets a Substitute Teacher (w/ Jesse Singal) #568

Jesse Singal of Blocked and Reported and Singal-Minded fills Michael Moynihan’s special diabetic chair to discuss Fauci’s diaries, broken institutions, runaway AI, LeBron and Mamdani Mart.
-Moynihan out, Jesse Singal in
-Barry Weiss hired everyone except Jesse
-The Prince of Science re-enrages everyone (or at least Rand Paul)
-Gell-Mann amnesia and the collapse of institutional trust
-The media needed a COVID daddy
-An OpenAI model escaped the sandbox
-The analogy of the paperclip machine and how it consumed the universe
-Cambridge protected alleged plagiarist Jason Arday
-Midterm Madness, Ohio governor race version
-Kmele feels that LeBron will never love him but he doesn’t want to talk about it
-Three grown men relived their greatest pickup games
-Kmele wanted the gods back in The Odyssey
-Mamdani Mart promised groceries at 30 percent off
-Billy Bob Thornton returns from hell in White Knight (a Kmele Foster joint)
-Nazi dinosaurs stalked Jews through Schindler’s Park
-Jesse discovered second-order effects
-Not every strange obsession with Israel was antisemitism
-Rent stabilization has worked great for millionaires
-No French goodbye for Kmele
Prefer to watch & chat live with other members of the Fifdom? This episode premieres over on our YouTube channel at 12PM EST.
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