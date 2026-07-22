I Don’t Make Mistakes Anymore. They’re Just Lies (w/ Chris Cuomo) #567

We talk about what the media still gets wrong about Trump, what losing CNN did to him, and why he believes more political violence is coming.

-Kmele sizes Chris up and… is this podcast 10% gay?

-From Fox, to ABC, to CNN

-Did the media make Trump president?

-Celebrity, discontent and everything the media missed

-Being right about what’s wrong

-The duopoly is killing us. DSA isn’t helping.

-Cuomo, Cuomo and Cuomo Crime Time

-Scott Jennings, JD Vance and the rewards of picking a side

-The media discovers capital-T Truth and loses its curiosity

-Trump’s corruption and the limits of whataboutism

-Mario Cuomo should have worn a toga

-Voters don’t want the flaws. They want the disruption.

-There will be more political violence

-Matt Lauer crosses the street to express his condolences

-Broadcasting from the basement and losing an identity

-Illegal immigration and its convenient distortions

-Tucker, Fredo and Mike Tyson

-Kmele can take Joe Rogan. Chris has notes.

-AOC gets savvier; Kmele would prefer an accounting

-I don’t make mistakes anymore. They’re just lies

-COVID couldn’t transcend the culture war

-Midterm Madness

-the first presidential candidates that Matt Welch, Chris Cuomo, and Kmele voted for

-Andrew Cuomo and the outsider problem

Prefer to watch & chat live with other members of the Fifdom? This episode premieres over on our YouTube channel at 12PM EST.

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