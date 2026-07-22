I Don’t Make Mistakes Anymore. They’re Just Lies (w/ Chris Cuomo) #567

We talk about what the media still gets wrong about Trump, what losing CNN did to him, and why he believes more political violence is coming.
-Kmele sizes Chris up and… is this podcast 10% gay?
-From Fox, to ABC, to CNN
-Did the media make Trump president?
-Celebrity, discontent and everything the media missed
-Being right about what’s wrong
-The duopoly is killing us. DSA isn’t helping.
-Cuomo, Cuomo and Cuomo Crime Time
-Scott Jennings, JD Vance and the rewards of picking a side
-The media discovers capital-T Truth and loses its curiosity
-Trump’s corruption and the limits of whataboutism
-Mario Cuomo should have worn a toga
-Voters don’t want the flaws. They want the disruption.
-There will be more political violence
-Matt Lauer crosses the street to express his condolences
-Broadcasting from the basement and losing an identity
-Illegal immigration and its convenient distortions
-Tucker, Fredo and Mike Tyson
-Kmele can take Joe Rogan. Chris has notes.
-AOC gets savvier; Kmele would prefer an accounting
-I don’t make mistakes anymore. They’re just lies
-COVID couldn’t transcend the culture war
-Midterm Madness
-the first presidential candidates that Matt Welch, Chris Cuomo, and Kmele voted for
-Andrew Cuomo and the outsider problem
Prefer to watch & chat live with other members of the Fifdom? This episode premieres over on our YouTube channel at 12PM EST.
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