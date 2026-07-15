There Is No They - #566

-The many sins of fattie John J. Cafaro
-The Moynihan Report will return
-Hand jobs and the intellectual life of West Hollywood
-Release the Welch canceled-songs playlist
-The Iran deal is dead. The war is back.
-Why did Iran blow it up? Why does a dog lick his balls?
-Air power has never toppled a regime
-The anti-globalists discover the Strait of Hormuz
-Israel’s secret Ahmadinejad project
-In partial defense of the late Lindsey Graham
-Politics is gross. Stop loving politicians.
-Fellating is best done behind closed doors
-“There is no they. There is only we. And we usually don’t know what the fuck we’re doing.”
-Midterm Madness comes to Michigan
-Haley Stevens brings a little bit of stick-it-to-’em
-Is this DSA thing real?
-Colorado nominates a man who first killed at seven (he thinks)
-Two fatal ICE shootings in two weeks
-Ann Widdecombe is murdered. Britain shrugs.
-Kmele attempts the Caitlin Clark/data center crossover. It does not land.
Prefer to watch & chat live with other members of the Fifdom? This episode premieres over on our YouTube channel at 12PM EST.
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