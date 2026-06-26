The Cadres and the Cabal (#563)

-Welch enters his Charles Nelson Reilly era
-Laura Branigan, Happy Mondays, and songs you didn’t know were covers
-Puerto Rico’s revenge
-The cadres are closing in
-DAC hits the media circuit and refuses to answer the easiest question in politics
-Aber Kawas explains 9/11, in a Miss South Carolina sort of way
-Vaporware word clouds masquerading as policy
-No borders, no prisons, no TSA PreCheck… no joke
-Nationalizing airlines, abolishing comfort, and calling it justice
-Mamdani’s machine, the DSA bench, and the Democratic Party’s growing nervous breakdown
-Polymarket vs. the polls
-The internet is not a socialist invention, no matter how hard socialists try
-Senate Republicans discover Trump skepticism several years too late
-The SAVE Act tantrum and the incredible courage of people who already lost
-Tucker, Trump, Iran, inflation, and the limits of MAGA obedience
-Peter Thiel’s terrifying secret network of people talking at conferences
-Moynihan goes to Dialog and accidentally joins the Illuminati
-Kmele reports back from the alleged cabal
-Bohemian Grove was cooler because at least you had to break in
Prefer to watch & chat live with other members of the Fifdom? This episode premieres over on our YouTube channel at 12PM EST.
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