The Cadres and the Cabal (#563)

-Welch enters his Charles Nelson Reilly era

-Laura Branigan, Happy Mondays, and songs you didn’t know were covers

-Puerto Rico’s revenge

-The cadres are closing in

-Reihan Salam and Larry Flynt

-DAC hits the media circuit and refuses to answer the easiest question in politics

-Aber Kawas explains 9/11, in a Miss South Carolina sort of way

-Vaporware word clouds masquerading as policy

-No borders, no prisons, no TSA PreCheck… no joke

-Nationalizing airlines, abolishing comfort, and calling it justice

-Mamdani’s machine, the DSA bench, and the Democratic Party’s growing nervous breakdown

-Polymarket vs. the polls

-The internet is not a socialist invention, no matter how hard socialists try

-Senate Republicans discover Trump skepticism several years too late

-The SAVE Act tantrum and the incredible courage of people who already lost

-Tucker, Trump, Iran, inflation, and the limits of MAGA obedience

-Peter Thiel’s terrifying secret network of people talking at conferences

-Moynihan goes to Dialog and accidentally joins the Illuminati

-Kmele reports back from the alleged cabal

-Bohemian Grove was cooler because at least you had to break in

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