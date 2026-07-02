The Revolution Will Be Staffed by PhDs (w/co-host Peter Miejer) - #564

-The Fifth Column whiskey racket begins
-Matt moves during a heat wave… Peter Meijer reports for duty
-Meijer, class traitor, explains the pied-à-terre tax
-Mayor Mamdani balances the budget, if you ignore the bailout
-Kmele gets Hayek’d
-Machine politics was bad, but graduate student politics is worse.
-Bannon’s old Leninist fantasy, now available in DSA packaging
-Kamala Harris genuflects toward Mamdani-world
-MAGA wants the factories back. The robots have other ideas.
-Ro Khanna’s children: landed gentry
-Midterm Madness, Rocky Mountain High
-Melat Kiros justifies 9/11
-Scott Wiener gets yelled at for insufficient revolutionary fervor
-Stalinism, but make it customer-facing
-The revolution will be staffed by PhD candidates
-Speaking of revolution: happy birthday, America
Prefer to watch & chat live with other members of the Fifdom? This episode premieres over on our YouTube channel at 12PM EST.
The Fifth Column (A Podcast) is a viewer/listener supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Follow The Fifth Column
YouTube: @wethefifth
Instagram: @we.the.fifth
X: @wethefifth
TikTok: @wethefifth
Facebook: @thefifthcolumn