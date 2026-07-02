The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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The Revolution Will Be Staffed by PhDs (w/co-host Peter Miejer) - #564

Former Congressman Peter Meijer (R-MI) sits in for Matt Welch for Mamdani-world talk, factory-job nostalgia, Colorado’s DSA insurgency, and the bipartisan fringe romance of blowing things up.
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The Fifth Column
Jul 02, 2026

-The Fifth Column whiskey racket begins

-Matt moves during a heat wave… Peter Meijer reports for duty

-Meijer, class traitor, explains the pied-à-terre tax

-Mayor Mamdani balances the budget, if you ignore the bailout

-Kmele gets Hayek’d

-Machine politics was bad, but graduate student politics is worse.

-Bannon’s old Leninist fantasy, now available in DSA packaging

-Kamala Harris genuflects toward Mamdani-world

-MAGA wants the factories back. The robots have other ideas.

-Ro Khanna’s children: landed gentry

-Midterm Madness, Rocky Mountain High

-Melat Kiros justifies 9/11

-Scott Wiener gets yelled at for insufficient revolutionary fervor

-Stalinism, but make it customer-facing

-The revolution will be staffed by PhD candidates

-Speaking of revolution: happy birthday, America

Prefer to watch & chat live with other members of the Fifdom? This episode premieres over on our YouTube channel at 12PM EST.

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