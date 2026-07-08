The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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Are We the Baddies? The Graham Platner Reckoning (w/ Kat Rosenfield) - #565

Rape Allegations Rock the Maine Senate Race
The Fifth Column's avatar
Kat Rosenfield's avatar
The Fifth Column and Kat Rosenfield
Jul 08, 2026

The great Kat Rosenfield joins us to discuss the ongoing fallout from rape allegations against Maine U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner published Monday by Politico.

When you’re a star, they let you mispronounce their name.

•The Fifth Column (whiskey) sells out!

•America’s birthday month

Loathing Graham Platner before it was cool

The least weird thing about Platner

The Times is on it

A working class hero is something to be

About that beard

The flaws are a feature, not a bug

We all know a guy like this

Christine Blasey Ford enters the chat

Michael Tracey exists

Kmele expresses skepticism

It’s not consensual, it’s DiGiorno

On second thought, let’s not play the Fuentes clip

Michell Goldberg’s mea culpa

Fruit baskets

Midterm Madness… the Graham Platner edition

Stephen King for senate?

Missing Moynihan

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