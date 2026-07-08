Are We the Baddies? The Graham Platner Reckoning (w/ Kat Rosenfield) - #565

The great Kat Rosenfield joins us to discuss the ongoing fallout from rape allegations against Maine U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner published Monday by Politico.

When you’re a star, they let you mispronounce their name.

•The Fifth Column (whiskey) sells out!

•America’s birthday month

•Loathing Graham Platner before it was cool

•The least weird thing about Platner

•The Times is on it

•A working class hero is something to be

A•bout that beard

•The flaws are a feature, not a bug

•We all know a guy like this

•Christine Blasey Ford enters the chat



•Michael Tracey exists

•Kmele expresses skepticism



•It’s not consensual, it’s DiGiorno



•On second thought, let’s not play the Fuentes clip

•Michell Goldberg’s mea culpa

•Fruit baskets

•Midterm Madness… the Graham Platner edition

•Stephen King for senate?



•Missing Moynihan

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