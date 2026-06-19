The Iran Deal Is Bad and Everyone Is Stupid (#562)

-Kmele debuts his Sebastian Bach beach jeans

-The Iran deal is like the JCPOA, but a lot worse

-Lebanon sneaks into a U.S.-Iran deal

-Strait of Hormuz, 60-day promises, and negotiating with hostage-takers

-Why can’t the hawks ever learn?

-Ukraine brings the war home to Russia

-Drones, oil refineries, and the new cost of war

-Europe wakes up… sort of

-Meloni jabs her digits at Trump

-Polymarket checks the damage in Israeli politics

-as well as NY-13 and the rise of the DSA

-Hamilton Heights is Gaza now

-Mamdani’s little machine comes for Dan Goldman

-Gaza replaces BLM as the Democratic purity test

-The long-term problem with Mamdani economics

-Gavin Newsom vs. Trump’s DOJ

-The New York Times makes the Epstein suicide case

-Tucker, Trump, Loomer, and the inevitable reunion

-Baseball is gay in June

Prefer to watch & chat live with other members of the Fifdom? This episode premieres over on our YouTube channel at 12PM EST.