The Iran Deal Is Bad and Everyone Is Stupid (#562)

-Kmele debuts his Sebastian Bach beach jeans
-The Iran deal is like the JCPOA, but a lot worse
-Lebanon sneaks into a U.S.-Iran deal
-Strait of Hormuz, 60-day promises, and negotiating with hostage-takers
-Why can’t the hawks ever learn?
-Ukraine brings the war home to Russia
-Drones, oil refineries, and the new cost of war
-Europe wakes up… sort of
-Meloni jabs her digits at Trump
-Polymarket checks the damage in Israeli politics
-as well as NY-13 and the rise of the DSA
-Hamilton Heights is Gaza now
-Mamdani’s little machine comes for Dan Goldman
-Gaza replaces BLM as the Democratic purity test
-The long-term problem with Mamdani economics
-Gavin Newsom vs. Trump’s DOJ
-The New York Times makes the Epstein suicide case
-Tucker, Trump, Loomer, and the inevitable reunion
-Baseball is gay in June
Prefer to watch & chat live with other members of the Fifdom? This episode premieres over on our YouTube channel at 12PM EST.
The Fifth Column (A Podcast) is a viewer/listener supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.