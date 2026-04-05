The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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Ameya A's avatar
Ameya A
1d

I thought this was going to be about the moon. Is everyone else not as fucking pumped as I am that WE ARE BACK at the moon? The pictures are bringing me as many tears as the sight of those broken *C-130s that gave their lives to save an American hero.

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Adam's avatar
Adam
1d

The story of the rescue will be one told for a very long time. It really is amazing.

Thanks for putting this together Matt! Always appreciate them.

Still waiting for the next NFC update on the new digs… 🫪😁❤️❤️

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