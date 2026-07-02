As announced on episode #564, we teamed up with The Macklowe to produce a limited-edition bottling of their very fine port-cask finished Kentucky bourbon. With just 240 hand-numbered bottles etched with that familiar Fifth Column logo in honor of our 10th Anniversary, this is a one-and-done kinda deal.

Subscribers at the Never Fly Coach level get first dibs at the link below the paywall. 24 hours after that, the post will be unlocked for all paying subscribers. If there’s any left after that (don’t count on it), we’ll open it up to the masses.



Drink now or forever hold your peace. Shipping will begin the week of July 20. Note: Due to restrictions from THE MAN, shipping is not available to Alaska, Arkansas , Delaware, Hawaii, Mississippi, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, and West Virginia.