Newer subscribers may be puzzled by this word “Mailbucket,” let alone to learn that there have been 21 of the bastards before this morning. Well, thing is, sometimes (as in the past half-year) your Bucketeer in Chief gets busy! What normally happens is that once a month or so around these parts our in-box becomes over-swollen with quality missives providing valuable insight, sometimes at unreadable-on-the-pod length (though it’s true we also haven’t really been doing traditional Mailbag episodes lately either), and when the bounty becomes too much to not share, we, uh, not unshare!

At such junctures I will lightly edit the things, insert links as necessary, respond when so moved in italics, et voilà!

This fresh batch includes local views on nationally controversial elections, the world’s most obvious/Fiftastic Rich Man/Poor Man joke, some Worst Songs nominations, and more. The next installment will come sooner than five months!

From: Scott

Subject: Mainer Report on Platner

Date: July 11, 2026

Hi!

Thanks for the episode w/Kat on Platner.

I live in Maine and thought I’d nonconsenually share my experience of Platner and the folks who support him. I work construction (but also went to NYU) so the people I encounter are both working class and not.

The only folks who have Platner’s signs on their lawns are educated, upper class elitists. The lady who showed up at my house to “win” my vote for Platner was a 60+-year-old retiree driving a brand new EV. I’ve never heard any of my working class friends even mention him. I’m not entirely sure they know who he is. But even if they do, he doesn’t resonate with them enough to warrant a conversation.

Anyway, all this is to say you’re mostly spot-on with your commentary. The people who want to vote for Platner moved here from other states and his apologists are all of a very specific ilk. I’ve seen the same folks cannibalize Al Franken and hold up “believe all women” signs at rallies.

But honestly, I don’t think Platner would have won anyway. The people getting excited about him were always going to go Dem anyway. This was always a losing battle because anybody not ideologically imprisoned was neutral to negative on Graham. Everybody here knows oysters are bougie shit and the idea he was a man of the Mainers was always too bitter a pill to swallow.

***

(Would only add to your excellent local testimony that while I agree that oysters are bougie shit [and also, just gross], it wasn’t always thus):

***

From: Sarah

Subject: NY-7

Date: June 30, 2026

Comrades,

Greetings from the “commie corridor” – a.k.a. a fairly fancy part of Brooklyn (for reference, I’m a stone’s throw away from the old Vice building, my kids go to gymnastics around the corner). As such, I guess my new congressional representative is Claire Valdez.

One thing to mention about her election is that Team Valdez had by far the strongest ground game of the candidates in this race, at least around these parts. Valdez canvassers came to my place at least three times, dropping leaflets twice when I wasn’t home (I accidentally answered the door the third time; that will teach me). Her people were also regularly out on street corners or at the farmers market trying to make her case in person.

By contrast, her competitors had a couple signs up in local bodegas but that was about it from what I could see. On election day, [Antonio] Reynoso’s people were outside my polling place (including outgoing Rep. Nydia Velasquez, looking pretty pissed) but Valdez had 2x the number they had. Julie Won (the only candidate not to lead with “abolish ICE and Israel too,” from what I could tell) sent me a text message the day after election day, reminding me to vote. Alas.

So there’s some element of old fashioned pounding-the-pavement/strategizing to actually get her name out there that must have had an effect, beyond everyone around here agreeing to seize the local Maru Coffee means of production.

Thanks and keep the episodes coming, I love how prolific you all have gotten, it’s hard to keep up!

(As you know but readers/listeners might not, this ground-game disparity was painfully evident with Zohran Mamdani as well.)

***

From: Mark D.

Subject: Episode 565 — Wolves

Date: July 8, 2026

Matt mentioned a love of wolves as a kid. If you’re still into wolves, check out American Wolf by Nate Blakeslee. Great book focusing on the reintroduction of wolves to Yellowstone. He tells some great wolf stories. He also tells both sides of the reintroduction story, getting the rancher and hunter side too. Wolves win in the end (mostly).

Rick McIntyre also has a decent series on Yellowstone wolves. He was the Yellowstone “wolf guy” for several years and retired 8-10 years ago (he’s mentioned often in Blakeslee’s book). He’s not the best writer, but he knows more about gray wolves than anyone in North America. Some of his books read like a compilation of field notes, so the writing isn’t compelling. But he can still tell some interesting stories.

(Thanks for the recs, Mark! I’m much less fanatic than I was as a brooding 4th grader, but I love a good American animal-comeback story. The American Buffalo is one of my very favorites from Ken Burns….)

***

From: Rowland

Subject: Rich Man/Poor Man

Date: July 2, 2026

My fellow Americans,

I was thrilled two of my favorites from podcastistan came together when you had Adam Carolla on. And I was so glad you all discussed the Rich Man/Poor Man bit that Seinfeld loved. But I was practically shouting at my phone over the fact that the perfect tie-in to both shows never occurred to anyone. To add to the canon of RM/PM jokes I present you with.....

Never flies coach.

America is awesome. Soccer is OK I guess. The Knicks are world champions. MAGA is a leftist movement of people too stupid to realize it. And commies disguised as democratically-mandated thieves are bleeding-heart fascists. As dismaying as the rise of the DSA is, I’m not too worried when I consider they really haven’t thought their agenda through, have they? How are they going to confiscate the wealth of a heavily armed population, particularly after having abolished the police? Silly commies.

Happy 4th, guys. Keep up the good work.

(DOH!!!! My God, that is perfect. We will share with him.)

***

From: Joe

Subject: In Defense of the Hawks

Date: June 20, 2026

Hey Guys,

I just wanted to offer that the American Revolution is the biggest counterargument to Matt’s case against voluntary wars and I can’t blame any American who is rightly romantic about their founding trying to chase that high. I mean, the most notably counterexample produced the most free and prosperous country in the history of the world.

WHAT IF IT WORKED ONE MORE TIME MATT?

In all seriousness, Trump is the ultimate monkey paw president. He does so many things I’ve only ever dreamed a president would do and his execution on all of them with the exception of his SCOTUS appointments have been the worst version they could? Trump does such a good job at doing anything badly, it’s hard for me to accept him as your example of “SEE?!” Matt because I’m sure even Polymarket would agree that a bowl of mayonnaise would have got a MOU.

(I know this is all in good fun, but you have aroused the pedant. 1) The “voluntary wars” bit is from Moynihan, though I think it’s largely right. I might phrase it as *defensive* wars, meaning: Americans will always fight (and crush you) if you have attacked us, and we are most apt to support and in some cases join a foreign war if a comparative good guy has been invaded by a baddie. 2) The American Revolution is not a counterargument to that thesis! MFers attacked us, after having closed down our ports & commerce, and flooded the zone w/ Redcoats! Sure, it was a tad on the *audacious* side to go up against history’s largest-ever Navy/armada up to that point, but playing defense on our own soil, while the lobstahbacks were through their plunders flipping Loyalist regions to Rebel, is if anything a potent warning against empires relying on mere military superiority to pacify far-flung locals. And 3) Trump is hardly my example of “SEE?!” My examples of “SEE?!”, directed more at our consistently interventionist friends like John Bolton, are Iraq, nation-building in Afghanistan, Libya, and now Iran.)

***

From: John S.

Subject: Patriotic Quirky people / Buying You Decor for the Studio

Date: June 11, 2026

Hi gents,

Paying subscriber (ding, ding, MFer!) and one of the original No Step on Snek emailers when that episode came out in 2024.

Was walking through newly revitalized downtown Bristol, Connecticut, today and found Dark Moon, this delightfully quirky and fun gift shop. Thought you’d appreciate the flags and pocket guides advertised on the sidewalk! Inside has such an eclectic set of things of many life persuasions, but I loved the joy of celebrating America from all types of Americans. Why, we’re awesome, honestly. Now, can we do a crowdfunding campaign to get those pocket constitutions into every member of Congress? And can I buy you these flags for your studio????? Small price for all the enjoyable episodes.

Keep up the great work.

(Why yes indeedy, you CAN, nay MUST send those to the studios! Shoot me a personal email, and I’ll get you our mailing address. As for Congress, the Cato Institute already sends ‘em Constitutions!)

***

From: Shawn

Subject: The Retro Sex Pope and Bad Music

Date: June 3, 2026

Good evening gents,

I’m emailing from the city home to Matt’s murder hotel, Huntington Beach, while making dinner tonight. In my deep dive to throwback episodes I get to enjoy as a paid subscriber, I learned that Kmele is a sex pope, that I have to look forward to rethinking my distaste of the Doors, and that Michael would probably cost less than the therapist I refuse to get.

I want to agree and add on to Michael’s insightful claim that “We Didn’t Start the Fire” is the worst song in history, but add that it has competition, and want to get your take on the following 5 songs.

1. “What’s Up?” – Four Non Blondes

2. “We Built This City” – Starship

3. “The Heat Is On” – Glenn Frey

4. “(You’re) Having My Baby” – Paul Anka

5. “Barbie Girl” – Aqua

I’d add “Got My Mind Set on You” by Harrison but I respect the other 99.9% of his work too much for that. Please feel free to call me wrong, and add your own.

Love peace and chicken grease,

(First up, we done DID this exercise a year ago, son! And as seen there, one from your excellent Top 5 is in mine as well. Though as *also* stated there, everybody’s Worst 5 list always includes something I unironically like, which in your case is “Having My Baby.” The rule basically is that every song I heard in my parents’ station wagon is unimpeachable.

Follow-ons: 1) “Got My Mind Set on You” is near the top of any list of songs you didn’t know were covers. 2) You sure Harrison’s error rate is just 0.1%? Gone Troppo still exists, you know. 3) I was *gonna* say that at least “The Heat Is On” brought us the classic “The H Is O” SNL short, but … I can’t find that anywhere! Someone please discover & leave in the comments.

OK! Nice to be back ‘bucketing, and see you all again soon.)