The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
SD2 w/ Timothy Snyder “On Tyranny, Bloodlands, Trump and Hayek”
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SD2 w/ Timothy Snyder “On Tyranny, Bloodlands, Trump and Hayek”

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The Fifth Column
Jun 09, 2017

[Special Dispatch #2]

A rangy and Moynihan-heavy exchange w/ Timothy Snyder, Yale University Professor of History and author of numerous books including (the magisterial) “Bloodlands: Europe between Hitler and Stalin” (2010) and his latest best-selling “On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century” (2017)

Fascism, Nazis, Stalinists, Trump, The Road to Serfdom, 'the square root of 69 is eight-something', and the Cavaliers are very unlikely to take the series in seven games (the last two items have almost nothing to do with this dispatch, but they're demonstrably true).

w/ Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice News Tonight on HBO)

Recorded: June 8th, 2017wethefifth.comtwitter.com/wethefifthfb.com/wethefifth


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