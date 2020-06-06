Special Dispatch #23: The Riot Tapes: Things Fall Apart

Last week, with 15 minutes notice, the lads decided that a Patreon-only recording would be swapped out for a subscriber-only all-swim Zoom. Despite the lack of warning, 400 of you showed up. It was fun. It was drunk. It was a bit sloppy. But as promised--if a little late, due to the...ummm...increasing civil unrest--we've managed a two-plus hour edit of…
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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