The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #23: The Riot Tapes: Things Fall Apart
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Special Dispatch #23: The Riot Tapes: Things Fall Apart

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The Fifth Column
Jun 06, 2020
∙ Paid

Last week, with 15 minutes notice, the lads decided that a Patreon-only recording would be swapped out for a subscriber-only all-swim Zoom. Despite the lack of warning, 400 of you showed up. It was fun. It was drunk. It was a bit sloppy. But as promised--if a little late, due to the...ummm...increasing civil unrest--we've managed a two-plus hour edit of…

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