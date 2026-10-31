The pundits will tell you this election is about the economy, democracy, and the soul of the nation. Wrong. Political scientists have a fancy term for what really drives voters: “negative partisanship,” which roughly translates to “I hate that guy.” So go ahead and unburden yourself. Who’s number one on your list?
Tune in to our election night livestream to see the results!
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I resent that there is no "All of the Above" option.
Antisemites go to the top of the list