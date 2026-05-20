The Youngest Guy in the Worst Room in America w/ Rep. Maxwell Frost (episode #558)

We talk about broken housing markets, broken healthcare, broken Congress, Trump’s corruption, a broken Cuba, Epstein, UAPs, and the tragedy of being a drummer with no place to practice.
-Making music is for rich kids now
-From jazz drummer to Hillary field organizer
-Sandy Hook, March for Our Lives, and the road into politics
-Florida’s felon disenfranchisement fight
-Guns, swamps, Confederate flags, and talking to people who don’t like you
-Florida’s politics are red… its ballot issues are a lot messier.
-Gaining political power is easy. Keeping it is the hard part.
-The case for going big, whether Congress likes it or not
-Housing abundance, rent hikes, and the great pet-fee wars
-Donald Trump’s extremely lucrative career in public service
-Biden’s DOJ, Brazil’s crackdown, and the problem with accountability theater
-Political violence, Trump’s rhetoric, and blaming the victim
-UAPs, Epstein files, and the bipartisan hunt for weird stuff
-Cuba, war powers, and why Frost doesn’t want another Venezuela-style adventure
Prefer to watch & chat live with other members of the Fifdom? This episode premieres over on our YouTube channel at 12PM EST.
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