The Youngest Guy in the Worst Room in America w/ Rep. Maxwell Frost (episode #558)

We talk about broken housing markets, broken healthcare, broken Congress, Trump’s corruption, a broken Cuba, Epstein, UAPs, and the tragedy of being a drummer with no place to practice.

-Making music is for rich kids now

-From jazz drummer to Hillary field organizer

-Sandy Hook, March for Our Lives, and the road into politics

-Florida’s felon disenfranchisement fight

-Guns, swamps, Confederate flags, and talking to people who don’t like you

-Florida’s politics are red… its ballot issues are a lot messier.

-Gaining political power is easy. Keeping it is the hard part.

-The case for going big, whether Congress likes it or not

-Housing abundance, rent hikes, and the great pet-fee wars

-Donald Trump’s extremely lucrative career in public service

-Biden’s DOJ, Brazil’s crackdown, and the problem with accountability theater

-Political violence, Trump’s rhetoric, and blaming the victim

-UAPs, Epstein files, and the bipartisan hunt for weird stuff

-Cuba, war powers, and why Frost doesn’t want another Venezuela-style adventure

Prefer to watch & chat live with other members of the Fifdom? This episode premieres over on our YouTube channel at 12PM EST.

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