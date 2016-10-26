The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
030 w/ Andrew Schulz “Lead Paint, Black Jeopardy, and Netflix & Mass Incarceration" - The Fifth Column
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030 w/ Andrew Schulz “Lead Paint, Black Jeopardy, and Netflix & Mass Incarceration" - The Fifth Column

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Oct 26, 2016

This week, comedian Andrew Schulz (http://theandrewschulz.com, The Brilliant Idiots Podcast) stops by, Moynihan is a no show, and things get out of hand quickly (The 'explicit content' warning is there for a reason people).

Up for discussions: Schulz shares some thoughts on the privilege of celebrity and recounts a recent run in with Jerry Seinfeld. Kmele hearts another SNL skit but hates Ava DuVernay's new Netflix mass incarceration doc ("13th"). While Welch quotes MLK, explains how lead paint *may* have led to a global crime boom, and has some additional thoughts on the James O'Keefe/Project Veritas videos accusing Hillary Clinton of Voter Fraud.

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