The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
194 w/ Wesley Lowery "Moral Clarity, Objectivity, and ALL THE SMOKE"
0:00
-2:11:50

194 w/ Wesley Lowery "Moral Clarity, Objectivity, and ALL THE SMOKE"

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Jul 06, 2020

w/ Wesley Lowery Correspondent @ CBS - "60 Minutes in 6"


Lowery Wrote A Thing:

"A Reckoning Over Objectivity, Led by Black Journalists" (NYT) - June 23, 2020

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/23/opinion/objectivity-black-journalists-coronavirus.html


Welch Raised Some Objections:

"Journalists Abandoning 'Objectivity' for 'Moral Clarity' Really Just Want To Call People Immoral" (Reason) - June 24, 2020

https://reason.com/2020/06/24/journalists-abandoning-objectivity-for-moral-clarity-really-just-want-to-call-people-immoral/


Some Twitter Drama Ensues.

The Parties Agree to Settle Things Directly.


...And now, here you are. All caught up, ready for the fireworks (literally + figuratively).


Recorded: July 2, 2020

Published: July 6, 2020


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Fifth Column · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture