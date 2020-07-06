194 w/ Wesley Lowery "Moral Clarity, Objectivity, and ALL THE SMOKE"

w/ Wesley Lowery Correspondent @ CBS - "60 Minutes in 6"
Lowery Wrote A Thing:
"A Reckoning Over Objectivity, Led by Black Journalists" (NYT) - June 23, 2020
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/23/opinion/objectivity-black-journalists-coronavirus.html
Welch Raised Some Objections:
"Journalists Abandoning 'Objectivity' for 'Moral Clarity' Really Just Want To Call People Immoral" (Reason) - June 24, 2020
https://reason.com/2020/06/24/journalists-abandoning-objectivity-for-moral-clarity-really-just-want-to-call-people-immoral/
Some Twitter Drama Ensues.
The Parties Agree to Settle Things Directly.
...And now, here you are. All caught up, ready for the fireworks (literally + figuratively).
Recorded: July 2, 2020
Published: July 6, 2020
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