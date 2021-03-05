The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
227 w/ Ben Smith - "Sign O’ The Times, Memo to Kendi"
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227 w/ Ben Smith - "Sign O’ The Times, Memo to Kendi"

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The Fifth Column
Mar 05, 2021

Guest: Ben Smith, Media Columnist @ The New York Times


  • From BuzzFeed to The NYT

  • When Your Bosses are Kinda THE Story

  • Why We Can't Stop Talking About The Times

  • Newsroom Cultural

  • White Privilege and Employee Orientation

  • Resignations*

  • Caliphate vs. 1619

  • "My Notebook Remains Open"

  • Losing the Newsroom

  • You Will Sign This Letter

  • Vanilla Mandella

  • Biggie Smalls

  • When Van Met Ibram X

  • Simple, Elegant, Almost Certainly Wrong

  • Things Get Worse for Cuomo


Recorded March 2nd, 2021

Published March 4th, 2021


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