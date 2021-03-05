227 w/ Ben Smith - "Sign O’ The Times, Memo to Kendi"

Guest: Ben Smith, Media Columnist @ The New York Times
From BuzzFeed to The NYT
When Your Bosses are Kinda THE Story
Why We Can't Stop Talking About The Times
Newsroom Cultural
White Privilege and Employee Orientation
Resignations*
Caliphate vs. 1619
"My Notebook Remains Open"
Losing the Newsroom
You Will Sign This Letter
Vanilla Mandella
Biggie Smalls
When Van Met Ibram X
Simple, Elegant, Almost Certainly Wrong
Things Get Worse for Cuomo
Recorded March 2nd, 2021
Published March 4th, 2021
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