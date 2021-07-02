322 w/ Chris Rufo "Banning Critical Race Theory, Robin DiAngelo's Retread, Bill Cosby - Free, Guilty"

"Well, it's my show. So, it's how I wanna do it." - Joy-Ann Reid
"I can do what I wanna do." - Bobby Brown
"Whateva! Whateva! I do what I want!" - Eric Cartman
w/ Chris Rufo @ Senior Fellow, The Manhattan Institute -- Contributing Editor, City Journal
- When Rufo Met Reid
- The Art of Culture War
- Activist Journalist
- Critical Race Theory: Boardroom, College Campus, Neighborhood Preschool
- Bans, Censorship, Pedagogy, Choice
- Machiavellian Realism, Pyrrhic Victories
- Classical Liberal Caution, Libertarian Naïveté
- The "Last" Word
- Creed Wars and Culture Wars
- Welch Reviews Robin DiAngelo's "Nice Racism"
- "Doing The Work"
- Dr. Heathcliff Huxtable
- Pro Criminal Justice Reforms + Pro Putting People Under the Jail
- Broken Promises
Recorded: 6.30.2021
Published: 7.2.2021
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