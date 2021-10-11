332 w/ Robby Soave "Tech Panic, Phyrric Stalemate, Bifurcated Holiday"

w/ Robby Soave, (Senior Editor @ Reason - Author, "Tech Panic")
Oral Surgery
Buying Robby's Book
How Facebook (Isn't) Destroying The World
Incompetent + ill-informed
Please, Think of The Teenagers
A Vintage Moral Panic
Mark Zuckerberg's Body Count
Victims + Victors
Messy Speech
When Google Becomes Microsoft
26 Words (That Created the Internet)
About That FBI Memo
The Darkest Day in American History
The Great Culture War Vortex
Americas' Dumbest Holiday
Recorded: 10/6/21
Published: 10/10/21
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