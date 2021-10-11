The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
332 w/ Robby Soave "Tech Panic, Phyrric Stalemate, Bifurcated Holiday"
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-1:32:21

332 w/ Robby Soave "Tech Panic, Phyrric Stalemate, Bifurcated Holiday"

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Oct 11, 2021

w/ Robby Soave, (Senior Editor @ Reason - Author, "Tech Panic")


  • Oral Surgery

  • Buying Robby's Book

  • How Facebook (Isn't) Destroying The World

  • Incompetent + ill-informed

  • Please, Think of The Teenagers

  • A Vintage Moral Panic

  • Mark Zuckerberg's Body Count

  • Victims + Victors

  • Messy Speech

  • When Google Becomes Microsoft

  • 26 Words (That Created the Internet)

  • About That FBI Memo

  • The Darkest Day in American History

  • The Great Culture War Vortex

  • Americas' Dumbest Holiday


Recorded: 10/6/21

Published: 10/10/21


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