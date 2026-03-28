The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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The Limits of Sound and Fury w/ Rahm Emanuel (Members Only #311)

How do we address him: Mayor, Ambassador, Chief of Staff? He’s been all of it, and then some. And quite possibly will want the biggest title of them all in 2028.
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The Fifth Column
Mar 28, 2026
∙ Paid

  • Maybe I wasn’t exactly a prince

  • Why nobody should want to stay in Washington too long

  • The worst job in politics

  • The ACA, “the three children,” and the birth of the Tea Party

  • The Great Recession and losing your ticket to the American dream

  • Trump didn’t invent the anger, he captured it

  • The no-drinking-until-the-mics-are-off rule

  • In the Oval Office, the choice is…

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