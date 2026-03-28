Maybe I wasn’t exactly a prince
Why nobody should want to stay in Washington too long
The worst job in politics
The ACA, “the three children,” and the birth of the Tea Party
The Great Recession and losing your ticket to the American dream
Trump didn’t invent the anger, he captured it
The no-drinking-until-the-mics-are-off rule
In the Oval Office, the choice is…
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The Limits of Sound and Fury w/ Rahm Emanuel (Members Only #311)
How do we address him: Mayor, Ambassador, Chief of Staff? He’s been all of it, and then some. And quite possibly will want the biggest title of them all in 2028.
Mar 28, 2026
∙ Paid
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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