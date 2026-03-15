The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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Dylan's avatar
Dylan
Mar 15

My god, I’m so sorry for Liz Wolfe. That’s so horrible. =(

And I’m sorry you lost your friend, Matt. That was touching, what you wrote… hugs from Berkeley. <3

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Johnathan Reale's avatar
Johnathan Reale
Mar 15Edited

Usually these firehose updates don’t make me cry like this.

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