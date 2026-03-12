Gov. Chris Christie Tells on Everyone #548

-Gov. Chris Christie says Kmele has no excuse
-Getting drunk with Colbert
-No drugs, ever
-RFK Jr.’s drug use
-The only things Trump believes in
-something is a little off about John Kasich
-Olivia Nuzzi is a Freak, Crumb Cake edition
-Michael Barbaro tried to take the Gov down with food
-Bon Jovi, Bruce, and New Jersey loyalty tests
-The Little Marco Florsheim Fib
-The ultimate Kushner lore, aka The Prostitute, the Motel, and the Alarm Clock
-Profiles in cowardice, Republican edition
-The biggest threat to Democracy according to Chris Christie
-The case for letting Republicans lose badly
-Why Democrats keep blowing it
-Debate prep with Trump and being with him when the Access Hollywood tape dropped
-This is what Hillary should have said
-Chris Christie insists Bruce Springsteen likes him now
-That Obama Sandy cold embrace
-Bill Clinton will hold your hand, stroke your wife’s elbow, and you’ll fucking like it
-W, Barbara, and elite family-level savagery
Prefer to watch & chat live with other members of the Fifdom? This episode premieres over on our YouTube channel at 12PM EST.
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