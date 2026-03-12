The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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Gov. Chris Christie Tells on Everyone #548

Chris Christie has replaced Kmele. The former gov joins us for stories about Trump, the Kushners, RFK Jr., Bill Clinton, Bruce Springsteen, and the Bushes.
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The Fifth Column
Mar 12, 2026

-Gov. Chris Christie says Kmele has no excuse

-Getting drunk with Colbert

-No drugs, ever

-RFK Jr.’s drug use

-The only things Trump believes in

-something is a little off about John Kasich

-Olivia Nuzzi is a Freak, Crumb Cake edition

-Michael Barbaro tried to take the Gov down with food

-Bon Jovi, Bruce, and New Jersey loyalty tests

-The Little Marco Florsheim Fib

-The ultimate Kushner lore, aka The Prostitute, the Motel, and the Alarm Clock

-Profiles in cowardice, Republican edition

-The biggest threat to Democracy according to Chris Christie

-The case for letting Republicans lose badly

-Why Democrats keep blowing it

-Debate prep with Trump and being with him when the Access Hollywood tape dropped

-This is what Hillary should have said

-Chris Christie insists Bruce Springsteen likes him now

-That Obama Sandy cold embrace

-Bill Clinton will hold your hand, stroke your wife’s elbow, and you’ll fucking like it

-W, Barbara, and elite family-level savagery

Prefer to watch & chat live with other members of the Fifdom? This episode premieres over on our YouTube channel at 12PM EST.

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