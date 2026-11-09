The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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Justin S. Bailey's avatar
Justin S. Bailey
5m

What a blast seeing you guys in Philly! I’ve been telling folks the utter insanity of Dr. Lopez Prater’s story ever since. Thrilled to share a brief moment in time with you fellas and all the fine people at Soapbox. It made my week. Cheers!

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757sean's avatar
757sean
15m

I want to try that hooch. Yes, there’s something with me.

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