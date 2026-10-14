Can the Democratic Center Hold? (#579)

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Yemisi Egbewole is here and we will figure out how to pronounce her name….next time

-A Democratic consultant defending Fox News out of the gate

-Was Mike Lindell ever really a crackhead?

-Ladies and gentlemen, the new White House press secretary, Katie Zachariah

-Did we fuck Scott Jennings?

-How does a WH press secretary actually prepare?

-Kimberly Guilfoyle’s $100,000 AmEx problem

-James Talarico’s imaginary stay in an Ohio psych ward

-the art of standing out among 435 members of Congress

-Abdul El-Sayed vs Mike Rogers in Michigan

-Jon Ossoff and the case for normal Democrats

-JD Vance’s interesting definition of socialism

-Midterm Madness on Zachariah, Alaska, and Michigan

-Trump gets it right on data centers. Until he doesn’t.

-Brian Kilmeade stands up for Ukraine against Rachel Compost Duffy

-Come watch us live in Connecticut!

-What exactly is Third Way?

-Yemisi’s heresies on crime and climate

-Immigration and the Jamaican-Nigerian experience

-Kmele and the Blacks of Connecticut

-Where is the Democratic Party headed, and how much does the DSA matter?

Prefer to watch & chat live with other members of the Fifdom? This episode premieres over on our YouTube channel at 12PM EST.

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