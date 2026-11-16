She Showed a Painting of Muhammad. Then She Lost Her Job (Audio Excerpt from The Fifth Live in Philly)

This is an audio excerpt from The Fifth Column live in Philly. You can watch the full conversation at wethefifth.com
Art historian Erika López Prater joins The Fifth Column live at FIRE's Soapbox conference to explain how showing students a centuries-old painting of the Prophet Muhammad cost her a job at Hamline University. From accusations of Islamophobia to administrators abandoning academic freedom, she recounts the absurd controversy that made national headlines.
The Fifth Column (A Podcast) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Follow The Fifth Column
YouTube: @wethefifth
Instagram: @we.the.fifth
X: @wethefifth
TikTok: @wethefifth
Facebook: @thefifthcolumn