The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
She Showed a Painting of Muhammad. Then She Lost Her Job (Audio Excerpt from The Fifth Live in Philly)
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She Showed a Painting of Muhammad. Then She Lost Her Job (Audio Excerpt from The Fifth Live in Philly)

On stage with Erika López Prater at FIRE’s Soapbox in Philadelphia
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This is an audio excerpt from The Fifth Column live in Philly. You can watch the full conversation at wethefifth.com

Art historian Erika López Prater joins The Fifth Column live at FIRE's Soapbox conference to explain how showing students a centuries-old painting of the Prophet Muhammad cost her a job at Hamline University. From accusations of Islamophobia to administrators abandoning academic freedom, she recounts the absurd controversy that made national headlines.

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