One Hitter: Midterm Madness Pregame

-COME SEE US IN CONNECTICUT. We may never release this special episode, because the things we will talk about will be horrifically controversial.
-Which party will win the Senate?
-Dirty Dems in Alaska done found another Dan Sullivan
-the TX Senate race…are we sure Texans are that titillated by Talarico?
-Fake polls, election interference, and Bolsonaro in Miami
-Maine and Trump’s last-minute tariff maneuvering
-Trump is an effective campaigner…until he has to campaign on his own record
-Vivek, the great Ohio slime impresario
-the LA mayoral race nobody seems happy about
-WHO DESERVES TO LOSE? WHO DO YA HATE THE MOST? Kmele’s answer may shock you
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