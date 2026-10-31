The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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One Hitter: Midterm Madness Pregame

-We're doing an election night live show. Some have said it will be the greatest...
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The Fifth Column

-COME SEE US IN CONNECTICUT. We may never release this special episode, because the things we will talk about will be horrifically controversial.

-Which party will win the Senate?

-Dirty Dems in Alaska done found another Dan Sullivan

-the TX Senate race…are we sure Texans are that titillated by Talarico?

-Fake polls, election interference, and Bolsonaro in Miami

-Maine and Trump’s last-minute tariff maneuvering

-Trump is an effective campaigner…until he has to campaign on his own record

-Vivek, the great Ohio slime impresario

-the LA mayoral race nobody seems happy about

-WHO DESERVES TO LOSE? WHO DO YA HATE THE MOST? Kmele’s answer may shock you

JOIN US: https://quickcenter.fairfield.edu/2026-27-season-calendar/lectures/the-fifth-column-podcast.html

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